Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.35.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.36. 337,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,189. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.28 and its 200 day moving average is $410.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

