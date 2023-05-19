Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average of $149.86. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

