Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock remained flat at $88.74 during trading on Friday. 23,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,785. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

