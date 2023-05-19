Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

TGT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.50. 1,027,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,937. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.