Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $385.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The firm has a market cap of $293.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

