AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $190.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.7 %
AVB stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.