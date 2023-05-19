AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $190.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

AVB stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,935,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,547,000 after buying an additional 531,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.