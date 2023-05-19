Avalanche One Day Volume Hits $131.71 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $131.71 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $14.63 or 0.00054589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 429,559,096 coins and its circulating supply is 333,496,376 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

