Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.35. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 231,693 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

