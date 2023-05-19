AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,712.06.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,648.95 on Thursday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,565.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2,498.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 127.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

