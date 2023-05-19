Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,574,079 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 577,823 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Further Reading

