Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 280,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 943,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$300.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.00.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

