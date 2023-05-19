Audius (AUDIO) Reaches Market Cap of $259.30 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $259.30 million and $8.13 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

