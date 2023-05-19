Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Down 1.4 %

ATRI stock opened at $553.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.47. Atrion has a one year low of $534.99 and a one year high of $705.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $614.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.25.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 11.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 686.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also

