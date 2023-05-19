Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.64

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 93092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATLKY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Danske upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.01.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 16.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

