Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 12,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 2,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

