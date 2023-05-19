Atlanticus Holdings Co. (ATLCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on June 15th

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Atlanticus Stock Up 0.5 %

ATLCP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 4,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.