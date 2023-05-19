Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.89

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Astronics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

