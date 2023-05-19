Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Trading Up 4.8%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 5,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AC shares. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $870.13 million, a P/E ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 99.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 85.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

