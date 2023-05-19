ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded at Citigroup

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 680 ($8.52) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 625 ($7.83) to GBX 500 ($6.26) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.53) to GBX 610 ($7.64) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.27) to GBX 730 ($9.14) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $818.89.

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ASOS has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

