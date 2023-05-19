Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.00. Ashland has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $114.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ashland by 15.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ashland by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

