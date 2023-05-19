Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

AAWH opened at $0.88 on Friday. Ascend Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

