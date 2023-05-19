Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 8,723 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $50,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 718,625 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,430 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $28,268,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,201,000 after purchasing an additional 281,141 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

