Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 61,588 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 779,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,588 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $63,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $94.22 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

