Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 341,244 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,244 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.65% of Legend Biotech worth $53,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at $95,415,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $31,194,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 96.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 891,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after buying an additional 437,505 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

LEGN stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of -0.06.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

