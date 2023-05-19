Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 324,577 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 324,577 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.59% of BorgWarner worth $55,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $44.98 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

