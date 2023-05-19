Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 19,732 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,732 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.62% of Vail Resorts worth $59,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $245.11 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

