Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 143,513 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 876,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,513 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.48% of Papa John’s International worth $72,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

