Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,479,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,335,212 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Match Group were worth $61,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

