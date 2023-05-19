Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $66,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

