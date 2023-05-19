Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 1,210,313 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210,313 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.02% of Vontier worth $61,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,758,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in Vontier by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,731,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,647,000 after purchasing an additional 747,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 773,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 541,589 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7,080.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 368,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of VNT opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

