Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

TSE:AX.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.98. 158,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,465. The company has a market capitalization of C$796.14 million, a P/E ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.16. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$6.66 and a 12 month high of C$13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.62.

Insider Activity at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In related news, Director Samir Aziz Manji bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$87,400.00. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.