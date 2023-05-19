Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.
AX.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
TSE:AX.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.98. 158,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,465. The company has a market capitalization of C$796.14 million, a P/E ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.16. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$6.66 and a 12 month high of C$13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.62.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
