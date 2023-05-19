Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,692. The stock has a market cap of $294.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.58 and a 200 day moving average of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

