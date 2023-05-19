Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $2.91 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Blackstone accounts for 1.5% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.