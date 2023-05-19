Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,384 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.39. 3,435,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,519. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.65.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

