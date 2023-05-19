Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,571,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,044,000 after buying an additional 533,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after acquiring an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 291,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,588. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

