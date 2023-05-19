Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NXST stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.34. 155,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

