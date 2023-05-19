Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $628,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,802 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,100 shares of company stock worth $15,962,206. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PulteGroup Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

PHM stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,307. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.