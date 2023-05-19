Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $965,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 799.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 75,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 102,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.27. The stock had a trading volume of 57,078,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,853,457. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

