Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $576,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $144.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,972,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.56 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

