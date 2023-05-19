Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.11 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,939 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,150,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 746,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.03.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.79. 5,508,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,882. The company has a market capitalization of $404.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

