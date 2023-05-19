Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.57 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Medtronic makes up about 1.3% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

