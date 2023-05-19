Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares Sells 7,000,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ARES traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $83.11. 933,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,745. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.