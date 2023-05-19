Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

AMBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

