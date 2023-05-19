Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Sells $594,411.29 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.42. 175,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,161. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcosa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130,903 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Arcosa by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACA. Loop Capital increased their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

