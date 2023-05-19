Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Sells $594,411.29 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACAGet Rating) insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.42. 175,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,161. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcosa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130,903 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Arcosa by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACA. Loop Capital increased their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

