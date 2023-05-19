Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,454,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,857,934 shares.The stock last traded at $3.28 and had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $804.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

