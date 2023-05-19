ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Stock Price Down 23.2%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 23.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Non-steel Operations, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.