Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,420.03% and a negative return on equity of 78.37%.

Arbe Robotics Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 249,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,113. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

