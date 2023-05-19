AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $335,000,001.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,968. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 197.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $96,920,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
