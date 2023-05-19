AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $335,000,001.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,968. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 197.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $96,920,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

