AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $335,000,001.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating) major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,968. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 197.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $96,920,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

