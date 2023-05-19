APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho restated an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. APA has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in APA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after buying an additional 777,722 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in APA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after buying an additional 440,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

