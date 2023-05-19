Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in AON by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in AON by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.91. The stock had a trading volume of 277,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,494. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.17. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

